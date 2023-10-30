Johnson reveals what Kaizer Chiefs bosses want

Cavin Johnson’s Kaizer Chiefs debut has come and gone with a loss to Golden Arrows. What was the mandate from the bosses before his first game?, Amakhosi fell 2-1 to Abafana Bes’thende, thanks to a brace from Knox Mutizwa to cancel Sifiso Hlanti’s equaliser.

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the Arrows loss, coach Johnson was asked to shared the mandate he was tasked with before taking the reigns from Molefi Ntseki.“It is a team, like all team, is going through a bad patch, what they call a purple patch. We will come out of that..”“On being a “new broom” at the coaching helm of Kaizer Chiefs:

I come with my little bit of coaching knowledge that I have and mix that with the Kaizer Chiefs cloth. What is the cloth of Kaizer Chiefs, what has made Kaizer Chiefs tick for so many years? Forget about non trophies, trophies, that’s out of the window, I’m talking about the fabric of Kaizer Chiefs. For me in the last five days that we have been together the players seem to understand what the fabric of Kaizer Chiefs is. That’s just coming from my perspective. headtopics.com

Sometimes when you’re involved with football as long as I have been you tend to judge people by their handshake, by the look on their face, by their walk towards you and their walk away from you, all those little things come into play.I’ve not had this type of reception for a long time and it’s not about now, because I am busy with the first team, it has been before then as well, when I was busy with the youth. I’ve had a lot of positives while I have been involved with Kaizer Chiefs.

