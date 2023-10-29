Johnson gives surprise update on missing Kaizer Chiefs star

After a two-week break due to the FIFA international window, the DStv Premiership returns to action this weekend. Photo: Twitter @KaizerChiefsAfter a two-week break due to the FIFA international window, the DStv Premiership returns to action this weekend. Photo: Twitter @KaizerChiefs

Kaizer Chiefs interim head coach Cavin Johnson has explained the reason behind Pule Mmodi’s absence in his side’s 2-1 loss against Golden Arrows. Many Amakhosi fans were hoping to see Mmodi in action against his former side Arrows however the speedy winger was nowhere to be seen in Johnson’s match-day squad.

Chiefs lacked bite in attack and Mmodi would’ve undoubtedly provided them with some much needed pace in attack however here’s why Johnson opted against playing him.“Players like Ashley Du Preez, Edmilson Dove, and Pule Mmodi were not out because they were unavailable. It’s the change we tried so that we can see something else.” the Amakhosi coach said as quoted by headtopics.com

“We tried to shuffle a little bit. There were some changes. I’m not saying there weren’t changes. I thought the team played better. I thought they put a good shift but they go home sad because they know in their hearts that they should have gotten a second goal.”“Following a meeting on Monday morning, Molefi Ntseki’s tenure as Head Coach of Kaizer Chiefs has ended amicably by mutual consent.” a club statement read.

“Given the recent run of disappointing results, the parties agreed that this was the best course of action under the prevailing circumstances. “Cavin Johnson, who recently joined Chiefs as Head of the Youth Development Academy, will take over as the First Team coach on an interim basis. headtopics.com

“Current assistant coach, Dillon Sheppard will retain his position under Johnson. Assistant Coach, Arthur Zwane will return to his former role within the development structures of the Club.”

