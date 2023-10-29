Johnson defends Petersen’s blunder after Chiefs defeat

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Calvin Johnson has defended his keeper Brandon Petersen following another blunder against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday.

Knox Mutizwa’s double gave Arrows all the three points a DStv Premiership clash with Golden Arrows at the Hammarsdale Stadium.Petersen has had a difficult season so far, making numerous erros which resulted in goals thus costing Kaizer Chiefs valuable points.

Johnson, who took over from Molefi Ntseki last week, said anxiety affected his team’s performance but defended his keeper after that match“If it’s happened before, then we gonna try and fix it but the way I look at it now he is gonna come back, he made a mistake and that’s the first mistake I looked at it. Every mistake now is my mistake. headtopics.com

"I take the blame for everything that happened today, everything you asked me about yesterday I wasn't here," Johnson added.

