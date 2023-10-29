Johannesburg: Yeoville clean-up delivers pride and pressure for real change

Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.

The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.

South Africa Headlines Read more: dailymaverick »

Johannesburg Pride marches for LGBTQ+ Ugandans after anti-gay law passedMore than 20,000 people marched through Johannesburg on Saturday to celebrate Pride, singing, dancing and making their support clear for LGBTQ+ communities across Africa who cannot be open safely and whose relationships are criminalised. Read more ⮕

Johannesburg Pride marches for LGBTQ+ Ugandans after anti-gay law passedJohannesburg Pride marches for LGBTQ+ Ugandans after anti-gay law passed Read more ⮕

Water crisis hits Johannesburg hardJoburg Water, a key supplier in Johannesburg, reports water disruptions, blaming Rand Water for the crisis. Read more ⮕

Johannesburg Water: Reservoirs critical as heatwave cause high water consumptionJohannesburg Water has announced that some reservoirs and towers continue to suffer as capacity is affected by high WATER consumption. Read more ⮕

Court sentences man who murdered and raped Johannesburg teenAn 18-year-old from South Hills was killed by a man responsible for maintenance work at the complex she lived in. Read more ⮕

Johannesburg: City of Jacaranda joy! See here [photos]Here is just another reason why anyone might be pleased and proud of being able to call Johannesburg home. Read more ⮕