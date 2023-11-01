Johannesburg Water: Vandalism leads to water supply challenges

It is reported that the affected areas by Hospital Hill and Lanseria Hill level reservoirs will have no water supply tonight. Supply is expected to resume by Thursday morning, 2 November.has been announced as the first suburb to switch its billing from open mode to the new prepaid smart meters by Johannesburg Water today, Wednesday, 1 November.

This follows the recent conclusion of consultation processes with ward councillors and the community about educating them on the new system. “The consultation encompassed educating residents on various issues, including the benefits of the new prepaid smart meters, where and how to purchase water, the importance of paying for services, as well as the Expanded Social Package (ESP),” said Johannesburg Water.As such, the entity is urging the residents of Ward 100 and Ward 114 to ensure that they all have a Customer Interface Unit (CIU).

