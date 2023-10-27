Johannesburg Water to switch from open mode to prepaid smart meters

This after the conclusion of consultation processes with ward councillors and the community about educating them on the new system.

“The consultation encompassed educating residents on various issues, including the benefits of the new prepaid smart meters, where and how to purchase water, the importance of paying for services, as well as the Expanded Social Package (ESP),” said Johannesburg Water.As such, Johannesburg Water is urging the residents of Ward 100 and Ward 114 to ensure that they all have a Customer Interface Unit (CIU).

“If customers have never received a CIU, a WhatsApp message should be sent to 064 083 4765. The message must contain the property owner’s name and surname, physical address of the property, meter and related contact details. headtopics.com

“The cost for replacing a lost CIU is R790. Please visit the Johannesburg Water site camp on Massachusetts Crescent Cosmo City Ext 0,” Johannesburg Water detailed. “The refusal of switching to prepared smart meters will lead to Level 3 water cuts and residents will then have to pay to be reconnected,” the entity warned.This follows the DA’s recognition of the concerns and lack of trust among the South African public regarding Eskom’s proposed R16 billion smart meter installation program.

