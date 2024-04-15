Johannesburg Water to Conduct 26-Hour Maintenance, Affecting Several Suburbs

Johannesburg Water will conduct 26-hour maintenance, which will affect several suburbs, on Tuesday, 16 April. Johannesburg Water said the first unplanned maintenance will last for 14 hours from 7:00 – 21:00 and will affect the following areas:

The third maintenance, also scheduled for Tuesday, will last for 26 hours, from 6:00 – 8:00 the next day. Johannesburg Water said teams will tie in a new 600mm steel pipe into a newly installed Rand Water line. The new line will subsequently connect to an established steel pipeline.Recently, the City of Johannesburg warned thousands of defaulting residential property owners and businesses that they face blacklisting if they fail to settle their debts, which collectively amount to over R40 billion.

With a mounting municipal debt exceeding R52 billion, the metro municipality has launched aggressive credit control campaigns to tackle the issue head-on. City of Johannesburg Group Chief Financial Officer Tebogo Moraka said business and domestic customers who perpetually default will soon be targeted by a specialised team as part of the municipality’s aggressive credit control campaign.

