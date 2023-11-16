Johannesburg Stock Exchange Struggles for Survival

It is fair to comment that the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is fighting for survival, even if it is still the continent’s biggest and best stock exchange. Trading volumes have shown little growth over the last few years and have declined lately. A lot of companies have opted to delist, and local investors have steadily been moving their money offshore.

In addition, apart from solid trading volumes in the shares of local banks, most of the buying and selling on the JSE involves the shares of a handful of large international companies. During the second week of November 2023, trading activity was dominated by Richemont, with investors trading R1.5 billion worth of shares, followed by Naspers (R1 billion) as the bulk of its value is represented by Tencent. Just more than R516 million worth of Anglo American shares and R506 million of AngloGold Ashanti shares were traded– both having cut their interests in SA over the year

