Johannesburg Pride to march for Equality, Freedom, LOVE for LGBTQ+ Community

is counting down hours as it sets to host the Johannesburg Pride march which aims to attract the community it represents and those who support LGBTQ+ rights.will be painting the streets in rainbow colours all the way to the Wanderers Club Rugby Fields where the main event will take place.

“Join us this Saturday at Johannesburg Pride for a day of love, unity, and empowerment! Gates open at 10 AM and we’re keeping the celebration going until 11 PM! Catch the thrilling rugby screening at 9 PM and let’s cheer for our Country. At 2 PM, we hit the streets in a vibrant and powerful march, representing not just ourselves but also standing in solidarity with Uganda and all of Africa,” the organisation said.

According to the organisers, this is a free-entry event, meaning those who align with the Johannesburg Pride vision may attend. "While the pride itself is free entry, please leave cooler boxes, personal food, and alcohol at home. Let's support our vendors and have a fantastic time together," the organisation encouraged.

