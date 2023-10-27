Johannesburg Expired Food Repackaging Warehouse Uncovered by SAPS, South Africans are concerned

Watch our new ranking show on YouTube now! Click here or search BIAS TEST on Briefly TV channel.JOHANNESBURG - South Africans were left enraged after a warehouse believed to be repackaging expired foods was discovered in Roodepoort, Johannesburg. In the warehouse, different products and brands were found, including maize meal, flour, cooking oil and other household items.

"With operation Shanela in Gauteng, we decided that moving forward we need to add an activity whereby we are going to do a compliance inspection. We have dropped in the environmental inspectors as people who know how the housekeeping must be.""People are going to die and his is how they make profit, they won't stop until we close down all their shops. Imagine how many warehouses like this one they have in SA.

"Who owns the warehouse, maybe we should start by investigating there. Are they operating legally? Why is the government quiet?", Steve Mabona, said the two boys complained of intense stomach cramps during a classroom lesson. They were taken to Tshepisong clinic, where sadly one of the boys died. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

SAPS Arrest Police Officer and 8 Suspects for Johannesburg Kidnapping and Ransom Syndicate, SA AngryThe South African Police Service arrested a police officer and eight other suspects for being involved in a syndicate kidnapping Portuguese businessmen. Read more ⮕

Who are the richest South Africans in the world today?Money makes money and these three South Africans have made a lot of it over the years. And by a lot, we mean a LOT! Read more ⮕

107 Countries South Africans Can Travel to Visa-Free, Including Brazil, Ireland and MauritiusSouth Africa is currently number 54 in the Henley Passport Index, unlocking 107 countries that can be explored without a visa for a smoother travelling experience. Read more ⮕

Mzansi Friends Braai With Wheelbarrow in TikTok Video, South Africans Praises Their CreativityA group of friends wanted to braai but had no braai stand, so they made a plan. They used a wheelbarrow as an alternative and were praised by South Africa. Read more ⮕

IEC aims to host 80k community events to get South Africans to vote in 2024Aimed at getting citizens to the ballot to cast their votes in 2024’s general elections, the commission on Tuesday said these engagements would focus on voter and ballot education. Read more ⮕

Who are the richest South Africans in the world today?Money makes money and these three South Africans have made a lot of it over the years. And by a lot, we mean a LOT! Read more ⮕