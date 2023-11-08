Johannesburg Council Elects Speaker from One-Seat Political Party

The Johannesburg Council has elected yet another speaker from a one-seat political party, while the DA was a no-show. The African Independent Congress’s (AIC) Margaret Arnolds was elected speaker unopposed during a special council meeting on Monday. This follows former speaker Colleen Makhubele’s axing from her political party, Congress of the People, last week for starting a political alliance, the SA Rainbow Alliance (Sara), without the party’s sign-off.
Speaking afterwards, Arnolds said it was a vote of confidence for minority parties and that she would endeavour to ensure services are delivered to all six million residents. “Occupying the position of speaker in council would demonstrate the AIC is able to govern and that we have credible people. Despite being a small party, we are a party with influence. We have been leading the minority party bloc since inception. Rallying the smaller parties together was my brainchild,” she said. “As a speaker, I would want to have the confidence of every councillor in the city and not be biased to one lot of councillor
