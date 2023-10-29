Johannesburg: City of Jacaranda joy! See here [photos]

Large parts of Johannesburg are a kaleidoscope of colour night now, with the Jacaranda trees in full bloom.Johannesburg is often in the news for its failings and infrastructure collapse. However, there definitely are countless worse places in the world that one could call home.

In fact, the City of Gold is quite a beautiful place to be in at this time of year. Added to the city’s natural beauty at this time of year, there is a wave of unity and celebration in the country. This is due to SA’s national rugby team, the Springboks, winning the Webb Ellis Cup in the nail-biting Rugby World Cup final, played in Paris last night.ALSO READ: FlySafair prepares for Springbok victory!Johannesburg has erupted into a magnificent display of colour, reminiscent of springtime scenery in faraway places like Japan, which is known for its beauty in spring, also known asMany parts of Johannesburg are showing off brilliant shades of colour right now.

Furthermore, one cannot miss bright shades of magenta from the ever-popular Bougainvillea species dotted around the city.ALSO READ: Johannesburg’s cheap little yellow taxisMillions of tourists fly off to faraway places like Japan, to marvel at spectacular springtime floral displays in various countries. headtopics.com

It is not necessary for South Africans to hop on a plane and pay the earth for the privilege of witnessing such botanical phenomena when in fact, they can be enjoyed right here at home. Actually, local botanical displays are even drawing interest from overseas visitors. Tourists appear to be travelling to Johannesburg these days, to see the city’s spring blossoms.

