Johan Ackermann: Du Toit, Pollard, Kwagga … so many Bok heroes!

Wingers Kolbe and Arendse were also brilliant on the day as the Boks went back-to-back at the Rugby World Cup.
Pieter-Steph du Toit hugs Frans Malherbe as the Boks celebrate their 2023 Rugby World Cup win. Picture: Philippe Millereau / KMSP via AFP Absolutely fantastic! World champions again. Congratulations to Rassie and Jacques and all the coaches and players and all involved in SA Rugby … what an achievement, and what a great leader in Siya. It was not the prettiest game, but then finals seldom are. But a win is a win. And you could say it was written in the stars … three wins in the knockouts by one point each time. It just shows how small the margins are at the top.
The players on both teams were very nervous, you could see it, but I think the All Blacks more so. They made uncharacteristic errors in the early parts of the game, where I thought the Boks were very composed. We kicked our points and got ahead. headtopics.com
There wasn’t much in the scrums, while both teams struggled in the lineouts, but the Boks won the aerial game, critically. And that’s why I thoughdeserve plenty of credit; they were brilliant in the air and in defence and played big parts in this win.was outstanding. He really is the silent assassin. What a performance. And Handre Pollard was so cool and calm with his goal-kicks … and how crucial it proved.
Also, as a former Lions coach, I’m so happy for him and Franco Mostert and Faf de Klerk; all three former Lions players who I brought into the set-up in 2014/15, who weren’t wanted at other unions. Faf was stuck at the Pumas, Franco was playing for Tukkies and Kwagga was an U-21 player and with the Sevens who gave the senior Lions players so much trouble in a practice game I pulled him into the seniors … and the rest is history.and while I don’t want to go too much into it, I really think this is a matter that needs to be addressed. I understand it, but I don’t agree with it. headtopics.com