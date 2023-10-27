Johan Ackermann: Bok bench players will determine outcome of World Cup final

Kwagga Smith and RG Snyman of the Springboks are two key bench men in Saturday’s World Cup final. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

It could not have been scripted better … the Springboks against the All Blacks in a Rugby World Cup final once again. Brilliant! And what a match awaits us — like on most occasions between these teams, it’s going to be all about Bok power and intensity against All Black skill and pace.

And what a match awaits us — like on most occasions between these teams, it's going to be all about Bok power and intensity against All Black skill and pace. The Boks have showed their hand; they're going to look to dominate up front and hit the All Blacks hard for the full 80-plus minutes.

But, if I were the coach I would have liked an extra back on the bench, maybe Cobus Reinach, just in case there are some serious injuries early on. But, obviously Rassie and Jacques have planned for all scenarios and have each position covered.I think it’s going to be a close game early on, with the Boks backing their forwards-defence game against the All Blacks’ pace-tempo-passing game.

As I’ve said, the Bok bench players will define the outcome of the final. Will the All Blacks be able to handle and deal with the intensity and power in the second half and in the final 15 to 20 minutes? headtopics.com

I hope the weather will be good and we see some high-quality rugby. I also hope there are no controversial moments or incidents that spoil the game.

