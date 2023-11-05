Joburg Market Achieves Record Turnover of R1 Billion in October 2023

Joburg Market, an agricultural cooperative of the City of Johannesburg, has made R1 billion in turnover for the month of October 2023. This is the first time in the history of the Joburg Market that such a turnover is achieved in a single month. The leadership and hardworking individuals at Joburg Market are congratulated for their efforts. The market is seen as a beacon of hope in a city facing challenges.

The MMC of Economic Development office visited the market to assess ongoing projects supporting its operations

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOKSBURGNEWS: Toyota, VW and Suzuki continue market dominance in OctoberThe top three brands in the passenger segment last month reported increased sales, despite the disappointing industry climate.

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BBCAFRİCA: Africa's week in pictures: 27 October - 2 November 2023A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Source: BBCAfrica | Read more »

HTXTAFRİCA: Three new free PS Plus games for November 2023Mafia II, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens Fireteam Elite are your three new PS Plus games for the month of November 2023.

Source: htxtafrica | Read more »

THESANEWS: Fuel price: Petrol, diesel news remains GOOD for December 2023The early fuel projections from the Central Energy Fund for December 2023 shows some good news for petrol drivers and diesel car owners.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Outcry Over Nigeria's 2023 Supplementary BudgetThe Nigerian Cabinet has approved a 2023 supplementary budget of U.S.$2.8 billion to fund urgent needs, including defence and national security. The budget allocates about U.S.$38 million for the presidential air fleet, vehicles, and the renovation of residential quarters for the president, vice president, and the president's wife.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THESANEWS: Instagram Reel: Springboks make South Africa the happiest nation in 2023 [Video]Instagram Reel of the day features the most fun, educational, adventurous and sometimes mind blowing videos you’ll see on Instagram!

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »