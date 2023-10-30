Joburg CBD building fire commission put on ice indefinitely

JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building fire has been postponed indefinitely - after it received notice from the Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) that the venue is not in compliance with the by-laws of the city.

The EMS has raised concerns over the number of people inside the venue that is allowed to take a maximum of 25 people, including media, lawyers, witnesses and commissioners. On the first day of the commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building fire - Joburg EMS officials told the commissioners that there are a number of fire hazards in the venue.These include the lack of emergency exits, insufficient fire safety measures and the commission exceeding the venue’s capacity.

The commission’s chairperson - justice Sisi Khampepe - said proceedings would be paused until they find a building that meets the city’s safety regulations.Officials from the City of Joburg were set to take the stand on Monday morning - after hearing evidence from firefighters and the police. headtopics.com

