Joburg CBD building fire commission put on ice indefinitely

The commission was instituted to probe matters surrounding the deadly fire in the inner city that killed 77 people over two months ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building fire has been postponed indefinitely - after it received notice from the Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) that the venue is not in compliance with the by-laws of the city.

The EMS has raised concerns over the number of people inside the venue that is allowed to take a maximum of 25 people, including media, lawyers, witnesses and commissioners. On the first day of the commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building fire - Joburg EMS officials told the commissioners that there are a number of fire hazards in the venue.These include the lack of emergency exits, insufficient fire safety measures and the commission exceeding the venue’s capacity.

The commission’s chairperson - justice Sisi Khampepe - said proceedings would be paused until they find a building that meets the city’s safety regulations.Officials from the City of Joburg were set to take the stand on Monday morning - after hearing evidence from firefighters and the police. headtopics.com

