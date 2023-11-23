Job Vacancy: European Investment Bank is Seeking Bankers for its Representation in Ivory Coast

The European Investment Bank is seeking to recruit bankers for its representation in Ivory Coast, Abidjan. These are two full-time positions for local agents. The selected candidates will be subject to local labor and tax law compliance.





allafrica » / 🏆 1. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

African Development Bank Group Calls for Increased Brazilian Investment in Infrastructure and LogisticsPress Release - AfDB Lusophone Compact Committee Chair Moono Mupotola ( 2nd from left) with some of the delegates attending the Brazil-Africa Forum 2023, Sao Paulo Brazil

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Bank client robbed of large sum of money while waiting in FNB bank queueBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

African Development Bank Approves €100-Million Risk Participation Agreement With Attijariwafa Bank to Promote African TradePress Release - Finance

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Proudly SA calls for more local manufacturing investment - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Proudly SA urges increase in local manufacturing investment to tackle unemployment

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Get the best return on your solar PV investmentIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Rwanda: Kagame in Saudi Arabia for Major Investment ForumPresident Kagame has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he joins world leaders for the 7th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) whose theme is to highlight the impact of global dialogues in navigating today's uncertain times.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »