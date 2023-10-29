Job Hunting? How to spot a SCAM

While job hunting, job seekers can look out fro these few tells to avoid getting scammed. Image-Canva

In today’s digital age, job hunting leaves you more susceptible to scams than ever before. WhatsApp, a widely used messaging platform, has become a breeding ground for fraudulent job offers.faced a troubling EPWP job scam circulating via WhatsApp, and urged residents to be vigilant.According to reports, these scams promise lucrative opportunities, but they can lead to financial loss and personal information theft.First and foremost, be wary of job offers that sound too good to be true.

Never send money to secure a job or to cover application fees. Legitimate employers do not require candidates to pay for job opportunities. Scammers often use this as an excuse to steal your money.

If you receive a job offer via WhatsApp, contact the company directly using official contact details from their website or social media profiles. This helps you verify the authenticity of the job offer.You receive a job offer immediately, often without an interview.Job requirements and descriptions are vague or unclear.The job makes unrealistic promises of quick wealth.Contact information for the employer or company is missing or dubious.

