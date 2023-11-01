Job growth up in US private sector on services boost

While the labor market has been resilient in the face of higher rates, economists expect officials to hold off a further hike at the end of a policy meeting Wednesday as they work to balance the inflation fight against tipping the

In October, the US private sector added 113,000 jobs, above the 100,000 figure expected by analysts, according to the latest ADP report."No single industry dominated hiring this month, and big post-pandemic pay increases seem to be behind us," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson in a statement.The service sector accounted for most job creation last month with education and health services adding 45,000 jobs, while trade, transport and utilities added 35,000.

"Overall, job growth remains positive," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics. She added that the pace of job growth will likely slow as higher interest rates bite, weighing on demand and hiring moving forward.

Analysts have also cautioned that September ADP hiring data came in much lower than the official reading, noting that the figure may not be definitive.You are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news

