JHB Pride devoted to queer community who can’t march for themselves

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Pride organisers said the 2023 march would be dedicated to all the members of the queer community who could not march for themselves, particularly in Uganda.

Earlier in 2023, the Ugandan government passed a law that criminalised same-sex relationships, which was met with backlash globally. Johannesburg Pride chairperson Kay Ally said many countries still had a long way to go in creating an inclusive society, which made events like Pride important.She said the event would be open to anyone who wanted to attend at no cost.

"Pride is a no barrier to entry event, which means we have no entrance fee. We are wanting the LGBTI community and everyone that supports us to come celebrate the rich tapestry of South Africa's diverse community with us tomorrow." headtopics.com

Read more:

ewnupdates »

WATCH: Lion pride and hyena clan standoff [VIDEO]The Animal Sighting video features a wildlife video of the day. In today's video, a lion pride and a big hyena clan have a standoff. Read more ⮕

Mr Gay World 2023 delegates ready to shine in Cape TownThe 2023 Mr Gay World Grand Finale and Mr Gay World Pride are just around the corner, and the delegates set to represent their nations have been revealed. Read more ⮕

Tyla Flies SA Flag in ‘The Tonight Show’ Post Using 7 Photos: “What an African Popstar Looks Like!”Viral singing sensation Tyla took to her Instagram to reflect on her journey and pride as a South African musician after her interview with Jimmy Fallon. Read more ⮕

Miss World SA: Yaya Mavundla Says She Is Excited and Can’t Wait To Host the Red CarpetTransgender and queer queen Yaya Mavundla is gearing up for her first-ever Miss World SA hosting duties taking place on Saturday 28 October 2023. Read more ⮕

Food Banks in Canada Registered Record 1.9Mln Visits in MarchSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Opposition parties to protest against BELA Bill - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Opposition parties will today march to Parliament in protest against the BELA Bill. Read more ⮕