Jessica Nkosi: The prayer warrior behind the Springboks [watch]

Indeed, when it comes to prayer, most Springboks players believe in it and have been calling for prayers.Siya Kolisi shared on his Instagram, saying it was only God who made it possible both in 2019 and 2023.All this makes it clear that many fans and players were all praying for the Springboks.When Siya Kolisi shared on his Instagram, it was a post praising God.

“Yesterday I was telling everyone that the God of Siya Kolisi is about to show himself off. And he did 🙌”“It is heartwarming to see a child of God in a position of power, influence and authority lifting the Name of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, so proudly. May He (God) who called you for His purpose and set you apart for His Glory continue to bless you, your family and all those around you in Jesus Name .

“May God continue to bless you. Thank you for your leadership and giving our country such a beautiful gift of hope”

