Jeremy Loops and Breakout Events partner with Up the Creek Festival

The duo joins Annie Sowden, the event founder, and Caitlin Hanley, the festival director, to form a strong team aiming to lift the festival to new heights.

The 2024 edition of Up the Creek is shaping to be an event unlike any other. With only a limited number of tickets remaining, excitement is ramping up for what promises to be a 4-day extravaganza. The festival, scheduled for 8 to 11 February 2024, will be held on a scenic farm by the Breede River just outside of Swellendam in the Western Cape.Annie Sowden, enthusiastic about the new partnership, said, ‘We’re delighted to have Jeremy Loops and Damon Forbes on board. The wealth of expertise and fresh ideas they bring are exciting. We look forward to enhancing the experience for our loyal Creekers and attracting a whole new crowd.

Jeremy Loops, who has had outstanding performances at Up the Creek in the past, shared his excitement about joining the festival team: ‘This isn’t just any festival to me. It’s a South African gathering that brings together the nation’s most scenic rivers and its top local talent. Floating on a lilo all day on the Breede River is just the cherry on top. I couldn’t be more thrilled about working alongside this amazing team.’Damon Forbes of BreakOut Events echoed the sentiment, stating, ‘Up the Creek holds a special place in my heart. It truly captures the essence of what makes live music special. headtopics.com

The Phase 1 artists for 2024 have been announced and include Jeremy Loops, Dirty Skirts, Springbok Nude Girls, Crimson House, Sean Koch, and many more.Friday 9th to Sunday 11th tickets:So, mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable experience at Up the Creek 2024: four days, four stages, over 50 artists, and a lot of fun await!

