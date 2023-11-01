Java Developer (PTA) - Gauteng Menlyn

You also need managerial experience including Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns; implementation of RESTful interfaces; strong knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate) & you must have work experience in Industry Standard protocols related API Security including JWT.Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications.Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ITONLİNESA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ITONLİNESA: SAP ABAP Developer at Accenture - Gauteng MidrandIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Fiori UI5/CDS/Odata Developer at Accenture - Gauteng MidrandIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Mid Software Developer at Accenture - Gauteng MidrandIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Intermediate C# / Systems Developer - Gauteng CenturionIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: BI Developer at Sabenza IT - Gauteng WaterfallIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Johanesburg at AccentureIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »