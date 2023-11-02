Japan PM unveils $113 bn stimulus as poll numbers slump

"On the other hand, in the current situation where the rise in wages is not catching up with the rise in prices, it is necessary to support people's disposable income temporarily so as to avoid moving back to deflation," he said.

Fuel subsidies will also be extended and there will be funds to promote investments in high-tech areas including the chip and space industries. The government has already injected hundreds of billions of dollars into the economy over the past three years since theGDP has been slowly picking up speed, with growth of 1.2 percent in April-June, but it is expected to have contracted since.

Unlike other major central banks, the Bank of Japan refused to tighten monetary policy and instead continues to keep interest rates below zero and bond yields ultra-low in a bid to boost economic growth.

But its stance has added to pressure on the yen, one of the world's worst-performing major currencies in 2023. Kishida, 66, can govern until 2025 but there has been speculation that he might call a snap election ahead of a likely tough internal leadership vote in his ruling Democratic Party (LDP) next year.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRİEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.