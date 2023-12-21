Jacob Zuma to Vote for uMkhonto Wesizwe

Jacob Zuma, South Africa’s former president, announces he will vote for a different party, uMkhonto Wesizwe, despite being an ANC member. This news disappoints journalists who are eager to convey his views to the public. However, a media boycott ends when Zuma's team invites reporters to a press conference.





Jacob Zuma refuses to vote for ANC in 2024 electionsFormer president Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not support the ANC in the upcoming elections and will instead join a new party, uMkhonto Wesizwe.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma Declares Not to Vote for ANC in Upcoming ElectionsFormer president Jacob Zuma's announcement of not voting for the ANC in the next year's elections has caused a stir, but experts believe it won't have a significant impact. Zuma, who has been a member of the ANC for 62 years, made the declaration during a public event in Soweto, throwing his support behind the newly formed Umkhonto We Sizwe party.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma to Boycott ANC in Upcoming ElectionFormer president Jacob Zuma announces he will not vote or campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) in the next general election, criticizing his successor and highlighting social problems in South Africa.

ANC in KwaZulu-Natal Criticizes Jacob Zuma's Support for New PartyThe ANC in KwaZulu-Natal expresses its disapproval of former president Jacob Zuma's decision to support the new uMkhonto Wesizwe party, calling it unprecedented and likening it to divorcing the ANC.

