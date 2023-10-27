Jacob Zuma's lawyers insist he's not trying to avoid his day in court

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have doubled down on their insistence that he’s not trying to avoid his day in court, in new papers filed with the Constitutional Court.

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg in June set aside Zuma’s private prosecution of State Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, finding it was "an attempt to further delay the criminal prosecution".

In his papers before the Constitutional Court, filed late Wednesday, Zuma describes as "incorrect" the position that he’s motivated by a desire to avoid his day in court. When it comes to the "Stalingrad" label his approach has attracted, which his former advocate, the late Kemp J Kemp first coined, he says he can’t be "fairly held responsible for all the utterances of his counsel in the course of legal argument". headtopics.com

He maintains he did not instruct Kemp, nor his current legal team, "to act in a manner designed merely to delay the prosecution and in bad faith" and that this is "a figment of Downer’s biassed imagination and that of other like-minded parties".

Downer and Maughan are due to make another appearance in the dock of the Pietermaritzburg High Court for the private prosecution next week.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ewnreporter »

LIVE: Jacob Zuma fraud & corruption trial - 26 October 2023 - SABC NewsFormer president Jacob Zuma is back in court to have Advocate Billy Downer recused. Read more ⮕

South Africa Rejects Busi Mkhwebane’s Suggestion That Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Join the EFFfornmer public prosecutor and the new Economic Freedom Fighter member Busi Mkhwebane suggested that Jacob Zuma should join the EFF. SA rejected her advice. Read more ⮕

Pietermaritzburg High Court to hear yet another application by Zuma - SABC NewsFormer President Jacob Zuma wants state prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer to recuse himself. Read more ⮕

| Zuma back in court to (again) seek his corruption prosecutor Downer's removalFormer President Jacob Zuma's Arms Deal corruption case has resumed in the Kwazulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday. Zuma's lawyers will again seek the removal of his corruption prosecutor, Billy Downer, on the basis of Zuma's now invalidated private prosecution against him. Read more ⮕

WATCH LIVE: Zuma back in court as arms deal corruption case resumesThis arms deal corruption case is back before the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday. The court’s hearing a second application from Jacob Zuma aimed at having State advocate Billy Downer removed from the case. Read more ⮕

Budlender asks court to reject Zuma's application to remove Downer - SABC NewsBudlender argued that this application is yet another attempt to delay the trial. Read more ⮕