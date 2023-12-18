Jacob Zuma refuses to vote for ANC in 2024 elections

Former president Jacob Zuma has declared his refusal to vote or campaign for the ANC in the 2024 elections. Instead, he will make his X with a new party, uMkhonto Wesizwe.





South Africa's 2024 General Election: ANC's Majority at RiskNew surveys indicate that the incumbent ANC stands a chance of losing its long-standing majority at the national (and more of the provincial) polls for the first time in the nation’s thirty-year democratic history.

Oscar Pistorius to be released on parole in 2024Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius will leave prison on 5 January 2024, following a decision taken on Friday 24 November 2023 by the parole board. It concludes a decidedly messy chapter for the South African justice system.

Global Stock Indexes Forecast to Rise Modestly in 2024: Reuters PollMost key global stock indexes are forecast to rise modestly over the coming year, closing 2024 below record highs, while a slim majority of stock market experts polled by Reuters expected their markets to touch new peaks within the next six months.

Lukaku's Hat-Trick Leads Belgium to Victory in Euro 2024 QualifierRomelu Lukaku's hat-trick helps Belgium secure a 5-0 win against Azerbaijan in their final European Championship qualifier. Portugal also finishes their qualifying journey with a 2-0 victory over Iceland.

Trump's Missteps Highlighted as Age Becomes a Focus in 2024 ElectionIf either Joe Biden or Donald Trump prevails in the November 2024 US elections, the next president will be the oldest in history to take the oath of office. Trump's recent missteps are coming under sharper focus, with rivals quick to remind voters of his age.

Italy Qualify for Euro 2024 with Nervy Draw Against UkraineReigning champions Italy secured their ticket for Euro 2024 on Monday after holding on for a nervy goalless draw against Ukraine in their final qualifier. Italy only needed the draw in a game played in Leverkusen, Germany, in order to qualify but a defeat against their direct rivals in Group C would have left their fate to be decided in play-offs next March.

