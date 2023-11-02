HEAD TOPICS

Italian Churchgoers Scream For Blood After An Altar Girl Helps Serve Holy Communion

2oceansvibe1 min.

South African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

A priest can seek the assistance of an “extraordinary minister of holy communion”, who could be a seminarian or layperson, under certain circumstances. But a young altar girl? Hell no. Or as a congregant noted on the Catholic blog Messa: "It was not a mere liturgical horror, but an act of unprecedented gravity, and reflects a deep-rooted, profound and widespread ignorance about the Eucharist, which has been reduced to a simple ‘food’ to be sloppily distributed to those present.

South Africa Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.
Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: South Africa Likely to Secure Trade Status Extension With U.S., Say OfficialsAnalysis - Maintaining South Africa's status under the African Growth and Opportunity Act will save 30,000 jobs in the Western Cape alone and increase trade from an annual R50bn-plus. But commentators warn that SA might not be so lucky next year.
Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigerian Political Godfathers Behave Like Italian MafiaA former federal lawmaker and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani, has said that Nigerian political godfathers, who impose political office-holders against popular will of the people, have a lot in common with the notorious Italian mafia.
Source: allafrica | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Homecoming celebration for 2023 Rugby World Cup Champions - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has dedicated winning in France to South Africans
Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

THESANEWS: South African State Theatre: Unveiling ‘Magnificent 7The South African State Theatre (SAST) invites you to embark on a captivating journey through their latest dance theatre spectacle.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: Police and traffic officials top list of South African bribe-takers, survey findsPolice and traffic officials top list of South African bribe-takers, survey finds
Source: City_Press | Read more »