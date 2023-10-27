IT Technician at GIBB - IT-Online

GIBB is one of South Africa’s leading multi-disciplinary engineering consulting companies with a solid footprint on the African continent. The company is a wholly owned South African entity through a legacy that spans over 60 years. The company offers design, planning and management services across the entire engineering consultancy spectrum.

GIBB is a partner of choice for the private sector, state owned enterprises and governments who seek knowledgeable talent, with proven experience and the expertise to respond to the numerous infrastructures demands and needs of the continent.

The IT department as part of GIBB Group Shared Services is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of an IT Technician. We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.The below listed responsibilities and requirements is assessed during the interview stages and will further be confirmed with the relevant professional references that you currently are or have reported to in your previously two positions. headtopics.com

