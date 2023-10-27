'It's mindboggling': Motsoaledi hammered again in Zimbabwe Exemption Permit court saga

Judges in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria blasted Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi for engineering"a storm in a teacup" and wasting taxpayers' money in the contentious Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) case.

However, the Department of Home Affairs, through advocate William Mokhare, hit back at the three High Court judges. Mokhare accused the court of being"hellbent on protecting its judgment" by asking why the minister was appealing against the 28 June ruling that found the decision to end the ZEP on 31 December was unlawful and unconstitutional because Motsoaledi did not consult with permit holders before making the decision. South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future.

