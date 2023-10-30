It's crunch time! Class of 2023 writes final matric exams

Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo ImagesAt least 723 971 full-time, 129 064 part-time, and 53 217 progressed candidates will write the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams at 6 337 state schools and 552 independent centres.During a media briefing on Sunday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said quality assurance body Umalusi had approved all question papers and had given the green light for the exams.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future.

News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.'People should proceed as normal' - Presidency clarifies public holiday confusion after Bok winDEVELOPING | Israel urges Russia to protect Israelis, Jews amid Dagestan unrestA new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Daléne Fourie.

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

Matric exams: ‘High hopes for class of 2023’Matric exams start tomorrow, and provincal heads and teachers are coming together to share their high hopes for the class of 2023. Read more ⮕

Govt sends well wishes to Matric Class of 2023 - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,'We are confident in the work of Department of Basic Education, schools' management and educators.' Read more ⮕

RWC 2023: Presidency Shares Video of Ramaphosa Jetting to France for Springboks and All Blacks FinalPresident Cyril Ramaphosa jetted to Paris, France to watch the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand. He posted a video before his departure. Read more ⮕

Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert Enjoys Rugby World Cup Final With Family, Posts Video on InstagramMiss South Africa is backing the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup final. Natasha Joubert posted a video as she and her family danced wearing their jerseys. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup 2023 final HIGHLIGHTSAll the highlights from arguably the most dramatic Rugby World Cup final ever as the Springboks edged the All Blacks in Paris. Read more ⮕

RWC 2023: 3 South African Businesswomen Amazed by Springbok Victory in Epic Rugby World Cup FinalThree talented businesswomen share with Briefly News how they felt after the Springboks beat New Zealand in the epic Rugby World Cup final on 28 October 2023. Read more ⮕