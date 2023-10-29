As some bakkies become R1-million high-tech conveyances, the; very nearly half that of your atypical R1-million bakkie brigade, do you really need any more bakkie?From the offset, the ISUZU D-Max’s forte has not been lifestyle-orientated transport but rather a hard-as-nails workhorseness that favours ruggedness and durability. A lot of people forget this, that there was a time when the bakkie was merely a farmhand, the D-Max LS reminds us that that’s perfectly okay.ISUZU D-Max 1.

In terms of cabin refinement and overall road manners, for a midfield offering, the D-Max 1.9 LS has been ushered closer towards the lifestyle brigade. The LS’s 1.9-litre Ddi turbodiesel, for one, has an agricultural soundtrack, and modest outputs, but it’s a durable and willing drivetrain. Especially with the six-speed automatic, which has easy-going ratios and seamless shifts all the way up the rev range.Crucially in this day and age, it’s an economical oil-burner.

Its workaday underpinnings means the D-Max LS struggles in the liveability stakes. On the flip side, the Eastern Cape-built stalwart gleefully rubs its hands at the prospect of load-bearing and durability tests. It’s tough as nails, the type of bakkie you could drop the key in water and it’ll still work fine. It will gladly swallow up aAll the SASSA payment DATES for the rest of 2023 headtopics.com

You can sense the toughness of breeding in this pick-up. Many generations have gone before it and there’s a self-assuredness that sees it standing firm over many comparatively soft rivals. It’s a seasoned campaigner that’s unashamedly not the last word in high-tech bakkiedom … but all the better because of it.ISUZU D-Max 1.9 LS 4×2 Auto (note: extended cab pictured). Picture: ISUZU Motors SA

Let’s not forget, that ISUZU is South Africa’s only dedicated bakkie builder. Accordingly, the D-Max LS remains true to its roots as a bona fide workhorse. It boasts significantly better suspension travel than many rivals. Better suspension travel affords you greater traction when driving through ditches and over obstacles.Take a knee beneath the ISUZU D-Max 1. headtopics.com