Israeli Tanks Push Deeper into Gaza as Offensive Continues

Israeli tanks pushed deeper into central and southern Gaza on Saturday under heavy air and artillery fire, residents said, pressing a deadly offensive that has razed much of the enclave and that Israel has said may last months more. Fighting was focused in al-Bureij, Nuseirat, Maghazi and Khan Younis, backed by intensive air strikes that filled hospitals with wounded Palestinians.

The bombardment has killed 165 people and wounded 250 others in Gaza over the past 24 hours, health authorities in the Hamas-run territory said. At Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, the biggest and most important medical facility in the south of the tiny, crowded territory, a Red Crescent video showed paramedics rushing a tiny, dust-covered baby into a busy hospital as one shouted “there is breathing, there is breathing”. Almost all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been forced from their homes by Israel’s 12-week assault, triggered after Hamas and allied groups killed 1 200 people and captured 240 hostages in a rampage in southern Israel on Oc





SABC News Online » / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Forces Launch Deadly Attacks on Gaza StripIsraeli forces launched deadly attacks on the Gaza Strip, hitting a refugee camp and a hospital, and killing a teenage girl. The attacks resulted in a high number of casualties, including the son of a Hamas-ally Islamic Jihad spokesman.

Source: SABCNews - 🏆 37. / 51 Read more »

Israeli army's death toll in Gaza surpasses 2014 ground offensiveThe Israeli army's death toll in Gaza is already almost twice as high as during a ground offensive in 2014, a reflection of how far it has pushed into the enclave and of Hamas' effective use of guerrilla tactics and an expanded arsenal.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Israeli forces battle Hamas militants in southern GazaIsraeli forces clash with Hamas militants in southern Gaza, prompting a UN warning of a worsening situation for civilians.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Israeli Forces Bomb Gaza Strip as Fighting IntensifiesIsraeli forces heavily bombed the besieged Gaza Strip on Thursday as the centre of fierce combat moves steadily south where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens in Gaza StripAt least 70 people were killed in a recent Israeli airstrike targeting Maghazi in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health officials. The attack occurred after one of the deadliest nights in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Many of the victims were women and children.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Israeli Forces Continue Operations in Gaza Strip Amid Ongoing ConflictIsraeli forces pound central Gaza as casualties rise and people attempt to flee. Israel's military chief states that the war will last for months, emphasizing the determination to dismantle Hamas. Israel also signals potential escalation of response to cross-border attacks from Lebanon.

Source: SABCNews - 🏆 37. / 51 Read more »