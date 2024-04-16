Israeli soldiers release Palestinian detainees after months of holding them without charge

The Israeli military didn'comment on the release of the detainees but said the mistreatment of those in detention was "absolutely prohibited".

“Since the early hours of the morning, 150 prisoners from various parts of the Gaza Strip who were detained by the Israeli occupation have been released,” the spokesman for the Gaza Crossings Authority, Hisham Adwan, told AFP.“It is very noticeable that there is severe mistreatment of these prisoners, as a number of them were sent to Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital for treatment,” he added.

“Those who are not involved in terrorist activity are released back to the Gaza Strip,” the military told AFP in a statement.

Israeli Soldiers Palestinian Detainees Gaza Military Offensive Release

