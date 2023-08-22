Israeli soldiers kill Hamas militants in raid on al-Shifa hospital

Israeli soldiers killed several Hamas militants at the outset of a raid on the al-Shifa hospital on Wednesday, Israel said. Israel said it launched the raid because Hamas has a command centre underneath al-Shifa and uses connected tunnels to conceal military operations and to hold hostages. Hamas denies it.
"Before entering the hospital our forces were confronted by explosive devices and terrorist squads, fighting ensued in which terrorists were killed," the Israeli military said, without specifying exactly where the firefight took place. Israeli Army Radio said five militants had been killed and that weapons were found inside the al-Shifa compound. Global calls for a humanitarian ceasefire have mounted in recent days as Al Shifa became the focus of Israel's war on Hamas, and fears grew for the thousands of people trapped there, on the front line of the conflict. Earlier on Wednesday, Dr
