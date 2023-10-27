Israeli poll finds 49% support for holding off on Gaza invasion

Two people embrace as they stand before posters of hostages abducted by Palestinian militants during the 7 October attack and currently held in the Gaza Strip, placed next to light bulbs and spotlights as part of an installation consisting of 224 light pillars erected by the Jerusalem municipality as a tribute for them outside Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on 26 October 2023.Almost half of Israelis want to hold off on any invasion of Gaza, according to a poll published on Friday.

29% of Israelis agreed that the military should immediately escalate to a large-scale ground offensive.Almost half of Israelis want to hold off on any invasion of Gaza, according to a poll published on Friday, in what may indicate a dip in support for the planned next stage of the counter-offensive against Hamas militants holding some 200 hostages.

Israel vowed to annihilate Hamas in response to the Palestinian Islamists' killing and kidnapping spree in its southern communities on 7 October, and has been stepping up tank and infantry raids in concert with heavy shelling of the enclave. headtopics.com

Asked if the military should immediately escalate to a large-scale ground offensive, 29% of Israelis agreed while 49% said"it would be better to wait" and 22% were undecided, the poll published in the Maariv newspaper said.

The daily said the results contrasted with its 19 October poll that found 65% support for a major ground offensive.From a breakdown of the answers, it emerges that there is no division in accordance with political camp or demographics, and that it is almost certain that the developments on the matter of the hostages, which is now topping the agenda, have had a great impact on this shift (in opinion). headtopics.com

Hamas freed four hostages over the last week amid efforts by regional mediator countries to arrange a larger-scale release. Hamas says around 50 hostages have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza. One ex-hostage said she had been held, along with at least two dozen others, in an underground Hamas tunnel and bunker complex that is a focus of Israel's offensive.

