Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians should be condemned unreservedly

Palestinians in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip search for casualties under the rubble in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.With more than 7 700 people dead in Gaza, and more than 100 killed by the settlers in the West Bank, Israel’s reprisals over the 7 October Hamas attacks have reached a critical stage.

Hamas military operatives stealthily staged surprise attacks on locations in Southern Israel earlier this month, which included attacking a joyous party of young people and brutal attacks on kibbutzim, leaving about 1 400 people dead, and taking more than 200 hostages.

Notwithstanding the difference in context, the imminent ground operations by Israel will turn a new chapter of war on civilians that will eclipse the reported atrocities of Russia on Ukraine. Israel has for many years imposed a land, air and sea blockade on the Gaza Strip.

