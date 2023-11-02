Israel's strikes on refugee camp kills more than 195 people - SABC News

Passport holders from Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, the United Kingdom and the United States were in the evacuation. Pressing an offensive against Hamas militants, Israel has bombed Gaza by land, sea and air in its campaign to wipe out the group after its cross-border rampage into southern Israel on October 7. Israel said Hamas killed 1 400 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 200 hostages.

Gaza’s Hamas-run government media office said on Thursday that at least 195 Palestinians were killed in the two Israeli attacks on Jabalia, with 120 still missing under the rubble. At least 777 more were wounded, it said in a statement.

Amid growing international calls for a humanitarian pause in hostilities, conditions in the seaside enclave are increasingly desperate under Israel’s assault and tightened blockade. Food, fuel, drinking water and medicine have run short.

Ashraf Al-Qudra, a spokesman for the Gaza health ministry, said in a televised news conference today that the main power generator at the Indonesian Hospital was no longer functioning due to lack of fuel.

Blinken will also stop in Jordan, one of a handful of Arab states to have normalised relations with Israel. Yesterday, Jordan withdrew its ambassador from Tel Aviv until Israel ends its assault on Gaza. Israel said it regretted Jordan’s decision.

He will pursue talks led by Egypt and Qatar on securing the release of all of the hostages held by Hamas, Miller said.

