Gaza City during an Israeli strike on 27 October, as Israel carried out bombings of unprecedented intensity since the start of the war in the north of the Gaza Strip, particularly in Gaza City. (Photo by Yousef Hassouna / AFP)Such a pause has now been backed by all its major allies, including the USA, EU, and UK.Israel is rejecting calls for respite in Gaza as its closest allies in the West have coalesced around the idea of"humanitarian pauses", or temporary stops to the bombardment.

"Israel is opposed to a humanitarian pause or ceasefire at this time," Lior Haiat, Israel's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said on Friday, while a senior Israeli official said calls for a pause in fighting appeared in"poor faith."

The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said 7 326 Palestinians have died in retaliatory air strikes, including around 3 000 children. Supplies of food, water, fuel and medicine are scarce in the 40km-long strip. headtopics.com

For the moment, a respite from the hostilities appears distant as Israel intensified ground and air operations on Friday. An average of 12 trucks a day have entered Gaza in recent days, down from 500 a day prior to the conflict, Guterres said on Friday.

The UN General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly passed a nonbinding resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas and demanded aid access to Gaza and protection of civilians. headtopics.com

