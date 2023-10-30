Israel pounds Gaza's north as it steps up ground assault - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,

A Palestinian woman reacts at the site of an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City October 25, 2023.Palestinians in northern Gaza reported fierce air and artillery strikes early this morning as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into the enclave with a ground assault that drew increased international calls for the protection of civilians.

The phone and internet cuts appeared to ease on Sunday, but telecoms provider Paltel said that Israeli air strikes again had knocked out internet and phone service in parts of the enclave’s northern sections, where Hamas has command centres. The outages have severely hampered rescue operations for casualties of Israeli barrages.

Israel has accused Hamas of locating command centres and other military infrastructure in Gaza hospitals, something the group denies. Israel has tightened its blockade and bombarded Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border into Israel on October 7. Israeli authorities say the militants killed some 1 400 people and took at least 239 hostages.The stepped-up attacks by Israel coincided with a mounting international outcry for a “humanitarian pause” to allow aid in. headtopics.com

The United Nations Security Council is due to be briefed on the humanitarian situation in Gaza today. The 15-member body has unsuccessfully voted four times in the past two weeks on draft resolutions that aimed to take action on the war, but the 193-member UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Friday to call for an immediate humanitarian truce.

Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi committed to the significant acceleration of assistance flowing into Gaza beginning Sunday, the White House said separately. Medical authorities in the Gaza Strip, which has a population of 2.3 million people, said yesterday that 8 005 people – including 3 324 minors – had been killed. headtopics.com

