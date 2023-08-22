Israel hopeful for release of hostages by Hamas

Israel is hopeful that a significant number of hostages could be released by Hamas in the coming days. Qatari mediators have been seeking a deal between Israel and Hamas to exchange 50 hostages for a three-day ceasefire. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expresses shock over the strikes on UN schools in Gaza.





🏆 4. News24 » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel denies 'ceasefire' in Gaza, Hamas reports Gaza death toll now about 2,750Media reports had said Israel, Egypt and the United States had agreed the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt would be opened for several hours Monday in a one-off move to allow foreign nationals to flee and aid goods to enter.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 4. / 80,08 Read more »

WATCH: Israel-Hamas war: UN calls for urgent humanitarian assistance in GazaIsrael has been left reeling from Hamas's unprecedented ground, air and sea attacks while Israel retaliated by bombing the Gaza Strip

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 4. / 80,08 Read more »

Hamas threatens hostages as Israel tightens Gaza siegeThe threat came after Israel on Monday imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip, cutting off food, water and electricity supplies, and sparking fears of an increasingly dire humanitarian situation.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 4. / 80,08 Read more »

Hamas threatens hostages as Israel tightens Gaza siegeIsrael-Gaza conflict: 'Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages' - Hamas

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 4. / 80,08 Read more »

Israel, Gaza reel as death toll soars above 1 000 in war with HamasIsrael formally declared war on Hamas as the conflict's death toll surged above 1 000 after the Palestinian militant group launched an attack.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 4. / 80,08 Read more »

Israel, Gaza reel as death toll soars above 1,100 in war with HamasPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Israel on Sunday to prepare for a 'long and difficult' conflict a day after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise assault from Gaza.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 4. / 80,08 Read more »