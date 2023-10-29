Israel ‘hits hundreds of Hamas targets’; ‘limited’ internet and phone coverage restored to Gaza

Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.

Israel 'expanding' troops in Gaza, Hamas to counter with 'full force'Israel 'expanding' troops in Gaza, Hamas to counter with 'full force' Read more ⮕

UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel, Hamas - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,The GA voted after the Security Council failed four times in the past two weeks to take action Read more ⮕

Over 70% of French People Fear Attack Similar to Hamas' October 7 Strikes on IsraelSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Gaza's besieged residents faced a near-total communications and Internet blackout. Read more ⮕

As Israel expands Gaza war, hostage families scramble for answersThe families of 229 hostages seized by Hamas stepped up calls on Friday for Israel's government to outline plans for their rescue. Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of 'intolerable' sufferingThe United Nations (UN) warned thousands more civilians could die in Gaza as Israel declared the war had entered a 'second stage', stepping up its ground operations inside the Hamas-run territory. Read more ⮕