Israel-Hamas Truce Delayed as Battles Continue in Gaza

Qatar said a short truce in the war between Israel and Hamas would begin on Friday morning, about a day later than initially expected as negotiations between the two sides over hostages and prisoners dragged on. In northern Gaza, there were more battles between Hamas and Israeli troops on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Israel’s northern border with Lebanon saw further exchanges of fire on Thursday, with Hezbollah unleashing a barrage of rockets.

Hezbollah said it launched 48 Katyusha rockets at an Israeli army base near the border with Lebanon, Al-Manar TV reported. It also fired a guided missile at an Israeli tank and attacked an infantry force





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel battles Hamas 'in the heart of Gaza City' as pleas for ceasefire go unheardIsrael battles Hamas 'in the heart of Gaza City' as pleas for ceasefire go unheard

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Israel denies 'ceasefire' in Gaza, Hamas reports Gaza death toll now about 2,750Media reports had said Israel, Egypt and the United States had agreed the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt would be opened for several hours Monday in a one-off move to allow foreign nationals to flee and aid goods to enter.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Israel and Hamas agree on prisoner release and truce in GazaIsrael and Hamas have reached an agreement to release hostages and prisoners and offer a four-day truce to Gaza residents. This marks a major diplomatic breakthrough in the ongoing conflict between the two parties.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Israel and Hamas Reach Deal for Prisoner Exchange and Truce in GazaIsrael and Hamas have reached an agreement to free hostages and prisoners, and offer a four-day truce to Gaza residents after weeks of all-out war. The deal includes the release of 50 women and children kidnapped by Palestinian militants during their October 7 raids. The truce accord was approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet after lengthy negotiations.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

WATCH: Israel-Hamas war: UN calls for urgent humanitarian assistance in GazaIsrael has been left reeling from Hamas's unprecedented ground, air and sea attacks while Israel retaliated by bombing the Gaza Strip

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Hamas threatens hostages as Israel tightens Gaza siegeIsrael-Gaza conflict: 'Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages' - Hamas

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »