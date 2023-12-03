Israel carries out deadly bombardments in Gaza as calls for protection of civilians grow

Israel carried out deadly bombardments in Gaza on Sunday as international calls mounted for greater protection of civilians and the renewal of an expired truce with Palestinian militant group Hamas. The Israeli army said it had conducted more than 400 strikes in Gaza since a ceasefire collapsed on Friday, with the Hamas government saying at least 240 people had been killed.

Hamas and Palestinian group Islamic Jihad announced "rocket barrages" against multiple Israeli cities and towns including Tel Aviv, and Israel said that two of its soldiers had died in combat, the first since the end of the truce. At least seven people were killed in an Israeli bombing early Sunday near Gaza's southern border with Egypt, the Hamas-run government said. Israeli strikes also hit the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, killing at least 13 people, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday sharply rebuked the rising civilian toll in Israel's eight-week war, sparked by an unprecedented attack on October





ewnupdates » / 🏆 30. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tunnel warfare: Fierce fighting in Gaza City; US says Palestinians must govern Gaza post-warTunnel warfare: Fierce fighting in Gaza City; US says Palestinians must govern Gaza post-war

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Israel Faces Pressure to Protect Palestinian Civilians in Gaza ConflictIsrael faced growing United States calls to avoid further harm to Palestinian civilians in its fight against Hamas militants in Gaza, as the warring sides on Sunday showed no sign of moving toward reviving their collapsed truce.

Source: SABCNews - 🏆 37. / 51 Read more »

South African President condemns Israel-Gaza conflictThe Sudanese authorities in the disputed area of Abyei say at least 32 people, including a UN peacekeeper, have been killed after gunmen stormed villages. There have been ongoing hostilities between communities in oil rich Abyei over land and resources.

Source: BBCAfrica - 🏆 23. / 61 Read more »

Israel and Hamas Reach Deal for Prisoner Exchange and Truce in GazaIsrael and Hamas have reached an agreement to free hostages and prisoners, and offer a four-day truce to Gaza residents after weeks of all-out war. The deal includes the release of 50 women and children kidnapped by Palestinian militants during their October 7 raids. The truce accord was approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet after lengthy negotiations.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Israel and Hamas agree on prisoner release and truce in GazaIsrael and Hamas have reached an agreement to release hostages and prisoners and offer a four-day truce to Gaza residents. This marks a major diplomatic breakthrough in the ongoing conflict between the two parties.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Israel-Hamas Truce Delayed as Battles Continue in GazaQatar announced that the truce between Israel and Hamas would begin on Friday morning, later than expected due to ongoing negotiations. Battles between Hamas and Israeli troops continued in northern Gaza, while Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »