Israel and Hamas Reach Deal to Release Hostages and Prisoners

Israel and Hamas have reached a deal to release 50 hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and to offer a four-day truce to Gaza residents. The agreement, brokered by Qatar, also includes the release of women and children kidnapped during previous raids. This is the first major diplomatic breakthrough in the ongoing war.





