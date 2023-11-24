Israel and Hamas agree on prisoner release and truce in Gaza

Israel and Hamas announced a deal on Wednesday allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed while offering besieged Gaza residents a four-day truce after weeks of all-out war. In the first major diplomatic breakthrough in the bloodiest ever Gaza war, Palestinian militants are set to release 50 women and children kidnapped during their deadly October 7 raids into southern Israel.

"We are very happy that a partial release is pending," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum group said in a statement. "As of now, we don't know exactly who will be released when." After weeks of Qatar-brokered negotiations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet approved the truce accord at the end of an almost all-night meeting, with the premier telling ministers this was a "difficult decision but it's a right decision





