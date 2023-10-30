Is It Finally The End For That Bogus TikTok Doctor Matthew Lani? Watch The Video Of His Arrest

Shame, this guy probably really believes he is a doctor. The TikTok famous ‘Dr Matthew Lani’ has been posing as an employee of Helen Joseph Hospital, moving freely within the hospital for some time now. He would share ‘expert’ medical advice, like tips on HIV prevention and management, as well as skincare tips every once in a while to his thousands of followers on social media before being found out, denounced, and dragged all over the internet.

IOL reports that he was caught by security personnel at the Helen Joseph Hospital while entering the main entrance of the facility wearing a SpongeBob T-shirt and a stethoscope - to really drive the vibe of bogus doc home. "Lani was caught just before 8pm disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck. He had previously entered the same facility to curate misleading content under the pretence that he was a qualified doctor," the department said.

South Africa Headlines Read more: 2oceansvibe »

Sweet Springboks victory: Is SA finally getting that public holiday?A promise is a promise! Will Sunday or Monday be a public holiday in South Africa? Here's the latest following the Springboks RWC win. Read more ⮕

Springbok heroes on finding light at the end of the All Black tunnel: 'It was written'Springbok heroes on finding light at the end of the All Black tunnel: 'It was written' Read more ⮕

Nigeria: World Polio Day - End of Polio in Sight in NigeriaThe district governor of Rotary International in District 9125, Rtn Sagab Ahmed Sani, has said Nigeria should be optimistic and hopeful that an end to polio is in sight. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: MRHRC, Foundation Launch Campaign to End Maternal MortalityThe Maternal and Reproductive Health Research Collective (MRHRC) and Sterling One Foundation have announced the launch of a 30-day advocacy initiative to drive awareness on the issue of maternal health and eliminate maternal mortality for at least 5,000 women. Read more ⮕

Front End Developer (Angular & React) at AccentureIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Front End Developer (Angular & React) at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕