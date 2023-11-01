Irish legend lauds Springboks’ defensive mindset

“I don’t think you can have any argument in terms of the team that won the competition. It was just another masterclass from South Africa. As a unit, they looked very comfortable in defence. They didn’t allow New Zealand any penetration through their line at all.
“New Zealand came back into it and had a little bit more territory and possession, but you just never felt like they were dominating the game. They were relying on something special from a creative player like Mark Telea to beat three or four defenders.“South Africa’s defensive mindset, the level of aggression and relentless pressure of their line speed, is really something to admire, and you always felt they could go up a gear if needs be.
“New Zealand missed a couple of kicks and, if one of them goes over, it’s potentially a different game, but there just seems to be an unbelievable belief in that South Africa team that, when the chips are down, they can just go and score when they really need to.”“The yellow and red cards obviously had a big influence on the game, but both were the right decision,” Stringer added.
“There was no late change of movement from Jesse Kriel, so the picture didn’t change for Sam Cane. You need to be seen to get your body height down and dip and Cane was always upright. With Siya Kolisi, his back is nearly parallel to the ground, so he’s made the effort to get into the correct tackling position.
“There was a big directive from World Rugby coming into the tournament around head contact and people were wondering which way it was going to go, but there’s not been many talking points around cards, which has been great.
South Africa Headlines
