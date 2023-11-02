Ireland not an option for Rassie

The appointment of former Ireland international Humphreys by the IRFU seems to solidify Erasmus’ commitment to SA Rugby. Outgoing Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber has expressed his openness to returning to the national team setup,They led South Africa to a historic World Cup title defence, but Nienaber is set to join Leinster, having signed a contract with the Irish club before the tournament got under way in France.Meanwhile, Humphreys, with his extensive experience in rugby, was enthusiastic about his new role, ensuring the continued development of Irish rugby.

“I was fortunate to have a wonderful playing career with Ireland and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to play a part in another chapter of Irish Rugby’s history,” he told the IRFU’s official website.

“This role is the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition and I look forward to building on the successful systems put in place by David Nucifora, who has been a driving force behind Irish Rugby for 10 years.”

The 52-year-old had a stellar career with Ulster and Ireland, winning 72 caps for Ireland and scoring 560 points. He captained Ulster to the first Irish European Cup success in the 1998-99 season and won the Celtic Cup in 2004 and the Celtic League in 2005-06.

He served as director of rugby for Ulster and spent six years in a similar role with Gloucester. He then took on a role as a high-performance consultant with Georgia and is currently the director of performance operations with the England & Wales Cricket Board.This content is not behind a paywall and it is Habari Media's commitment that it remains so and access to the content is free.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SARUGBYMAG »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: WATCH: Emotional Rassie Erasmus tears up at Springboks’ homecomingCheck out this emotional video of Rassie Erasmus tearing up at the Springboks' homecoming at OR Tambo on Tuesday.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: WATCH: Emotional Rassie Erasmus tears up at Springboks’ homecomingCheck out this emotional video of Rassie Erasmus tearing up at the Springboks' homecoming at OR Tambo on Tuesday.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Boks can shine again in 2027, but SA Rugby must hold on to Rassie ErasmusIf the Springboks are to launch a serious challenge for the 2027 Rugby World Cup then Rassie Erasmus needs to be a part of the set-up.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Boks can shine again in 2027, but SA Rugby must hold on to Rassie ErasmusIf the Springboks are to launch a serious challenge for the 2027 Rugby World Cup then Rassie Erasmus needs to be a part of the set-up.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: ‘Rassie Erasmus is a lunatic’The Springboks' director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has been branded as a calculated lunatic on an official World Rugby podcast.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: Rugby, Rassie, the Springboks, my father and me – a South African parableAs a boy, I loved rugby and the Springboks above all else. One could say I loved the Springboks as fiercely as I yearned for my father to love and like me.

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »