Iran's Revolutionary Guards Attack Israel's 'Spy Headquarters' in Iraq and Strike in Syria

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed to have attacked Israel's 'spy headquarters' in Iraq's Kurdistan region and also struck in Syria against the Islamic State. The strikes come amid concerns about the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. Iran's allies from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen have also entered the fray. The Guards stated that they destroyed one of the main Mossad espionage headquarters in Iraq's Kurdistan region with ballistic missiles.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Iraqi government condemned Iran's aggression on Erbil that resulted in civilian casualties





South Africa accuses Israel of violating Genocide Convention in GazaThe International Court of Justice (ICJ) will be holding public hearings on 11-12 January at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the court, in a case brought by South Africa against Israel. South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which started after the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on Israel. Both Israel and South Africa have ratified the genocide convention.

South Africa Presents Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJPublic hearings in South Africa's genocide case against Israel began at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. South Africa accuses Israel of genocide and violation of the UN Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip.

US urges Israel to alleviate suffering of Gazan civiliansTop US diplomat Antony Blinken urges Israel to alleviate the suffering of Gazan civilians affected by the war against Hamas. He emphasizes the importance of avoiding civilian harm and protecting infrastructure in Gaza.

South Africa Files Case Against Israel for Genocidal Acts in GazaThe South African government has filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) alleging that Israel is engaging in genocidal acts in Gaza. The case will be heard in January 2024 and contends that Israel is committing human rights violations under the Genocide Convention.

South Africa Files Urgent Case Against Israel for Genocide in GazaSouth Africa has initiated proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice for alleged crimes against humanity committed in Palestine. The Presidency said South African was obliged "to prevent genocide from occurring" against Palestinians in Gaza by Israel. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said the application against Israel was filed on Friday.

Israel-Hamas conflict enters 100th day with no end in sightThe war between Israel and Hamas has entered its 100th day, causing a humanitarian crisis and fears of wider regional conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas, while fresh strikes hit Iran-backed Huthis in Yemen in support of Gaza. The conflict began on October 7 with an attack by Hamas militants.

